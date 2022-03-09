European Solidary calls on Zelensky to sign laws necessary for fighting Russian invaders

The European Solidarity faction has called on President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to immediately sign laws on the prohibition of propaganda by the aggressor state, on criminal liability for the dissemination of enemy propaganda products and on collaborationism.

"For a week, the president has not signed four important laws that the Verkhovna Rada ... adopted with a huge number of votes last week - No. 5101, No. 5102, No. 5143 and No. 5144. These are bills on the prohibition of propaganda by the aggressor state, on criminal liability for the dissemination of enemy propaganda products, as well as collaborationism," Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, a member of parliament from European Solidarity, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to her, these documents must be signed immediately in order to ensure the fight against enemies in the rear.

"Further delay is unacceptable. The country pays for punting with collaborators with the lives of the best people,” the people’s deputy noted.

As reported, according to bills No. 5101 and No. 5102, the court, by its decision, can stop the activities of religious organizations, political parties and public organizations engaged in war propaganda or justifying the actions of the aggressor country.

Bills No. 5143 and No. 5144 introduce criminal liability for the dissemination of enemy propaganda products and collaborationism.