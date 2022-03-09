About 250 people evacuated from Izyum under shelling – dpty mayor

On Wednesday, March 9, about 250 people were evacuated from Izyum, Kharkiv region, despite enemy shelling, Deputy Mayor Volodymyr Matsokin said.

"About 250 Izyum residents were evacuated. Today they were using everything possible, with rage. People were taken out by the territorial defense under fire, and the buses were picked up outside the city. Territorial defense fighters are real heroes," Matsokin said on his Facebook page.

He said that contrary to the promises of the Russian side, there was no "green corridor."

"In fact, there was no 'green corridor.' Russia cynically deceived both us and the whole world. People are simply being made hostages. The evacuees are already in Slovyansk," Matsokin said.