17:10 09.03.2022

SBI reveals dozens of attempts by male citizens of Ukraine to cross border with newly issued Russian passports

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations, together with the State Border Guard Service, are detecting attempts by Ukrainian citizens to cross the border using recently issued Russian passports, the SBI reports.

"While carrying out filtration measures at checkpoints, SBI employees, together with the State Border Guard Service, discovered systemic attempts by men of military age to cross the border of Ukraine into the EU using newly issued passports of citizens of the Russian Federation," the SBI said on its Telegram channel.

According to the State Bureau of Investigations, it was established that a certain number of citizens of Ukraine in the pre-war period received passports of citizens of the Russian Federation at Russian consulates in cities of Ukraine, without renouncing their citizenship of Ukraine.

"Since the movement of men aged 18 to 60 is limited during martial law, now these persons are trying to leave for the EU countries using the documents of the aggressor country. About 20 such facts have already been revealed in recent days," the message emphasizes.

The State Bureau of Investigations notes the inadmissibility of such actions and states that they will take all measures to prevent violations of restrictive rules.

