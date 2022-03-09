In Kharkiv, territorial defense brigade created from those liable for military service - Synehubov

A separate brigade of the city's territorial defense is being created in Kharkiv from among persons liable for military service, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"Citizens from among the officers and soldiers liable for military service, sergeants, foremen of the reserve aged 18 to 60 are accepted into its ranks," Synehubov wrote in his Telegram channel.

All men and women liable for military service who are registered in Kharkiv must arrive at the nearest regional territorial recruitment and social support center (former military commissariats). There they will receive information about the place of assembly and the procedure for conscription into the territorial defense brigade.

Persons liable for military service must have a military ID with them (temporary - a certificate, or other military registration document); passport (ID-card); TIN of the taxpayer, driver's license; personal hygiene products, warm clothes, water and food for a day.