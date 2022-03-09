Facts

11:54 09.03.2022

Reznikov: Public comments on weapon supplies could complicate additional arrangements to assist Ukraine's army

2 min read
Reznikov: Public comments on weapon supplies could complicate additional arrangements to assist Ukraine's army

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said public comment on arms transfers could make it harder for the Ukrainian army to gain additional capabilities.

"The military-political leadership of the state is conducting intensive negotiations with our partners to receive assistance to protect Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense is working at its level both in the direction of attracting material and technical assistance, and through interaction with commercial suppliers," Reznikov said on Telegram.

According to him, military-technical cooperation is a very sensitive area that requires an extremely balanced approach to public comments, especially during the war.

"In this regard, I appeal to everyone. Please do not spread messages about the provision by certain countries of this or that weapon to our state. Please refrain from commenting on this. Leave the right to speak on these topics only to officials," the minister said.

Reznikov noted that otherwise it creates an information background that negatively affects the result.

"This can make it difficult for our army to get additional capabilities that it just needs to get. As a result, Ukraine may suffer losses that we could have avoided and must avoid!" he added.

Reznikov said that all the information that can be made public in agreement with partners will be made public by the authorities without fail and in a timely manner. "The enemy should not know what to expect. Let it be an unpleasant surprise for him. We hope for understanding," the minister said.

Tags: #appeal #reznikov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:57 07.03.2022
Commander of Azov regiment calls on international community to close sky over Ukraine, help stop humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol

Commander of Azov regiment calls on international community to close sky over Ukraine, help stop humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol

10:25 07.03.2022
Reznikov: Russian troops attempting to reconsolidate forces, equip for new wave of attacks

Reznikov: Russian troops attempting to reconsolidate forces, equip for new wave of attacks

20:23 06.03.2022
Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

19:46 06.03.2022
UN Secretary General calls for pause in hostilities in Ukraine to evacuate population

UN Secretary General calls for pause in hostilities in Ukraine to evacuate population

19:35 05.03.2022
City Council appeals to intl community to close sky over Ukraine – Klitschko

City Council appeals to intl community to close sky over Ukraine – Klitschko

19:13 05.03.2022
Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

20:27 04.03.2022
EBA urges global drug manufacturers to stop investing in Russia

EBA urges global drug manufacturers to stop investing in Russia

11:47 04.03.2022
Ukraine's FM asks partners take urgent steps to compel Russiato withdraw armed units from ZNPP, create security zone

Ukraine's FM asks partners take urgent steps to compel Russiato withdraw armed units from ZNPP, create security zone

11:37 04.03.2022
Zelensky to Russians: we fought consequences of Chornobyl disaster together in 1986, you must tell your govt you want to live in land without radioactive contamination

Zelensky to Russians: we fought consequences of Chornobyl disaster together in 1986, you must tell your govt you want to live in land without radioactive contamination

17:50 03.03.2022
Nuclear Insurance Pool of Ukraine, its partners in intl pool system concerned about seizure of Chornobyl NPP by Russian troops

Nuclear Insurance Pool of Ukraine, its partners in intl pool system concerned about seizure of Chornobyl NPP by Russian troops

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine does not have information about radiation situation at Chornobyl NPP, unexploded mines are threat to Zaporizhia NPP – minister of energy

Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

Some Ukrainian politicians looking for links with Russia, answer will be fast – Zelensky

Zelensky to Russian soldiers: Nothing waits for you here but capture or death

LATEST

Heineken to cease production, sales of flagship brand in Russia

Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

Ukraine does not have information about radiation situation at Chornobyl NPP, unexploded mines are threat to Zaporizhia NPP – minister of energy

Enemy sabotage group destroyed in Kharkiv region - AFU General Staff

Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

OECD suspends participation of Russia, Belarus in OECD bodies

Some Ukrainian politicians looking for links with Russia, answer will be fast – Zelensky

Zelensky to Russian soldiers: Nothing waits for you here but capture or death

In Kharkiv, territorial defense brigade created from those liable for military service - Synehubov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD