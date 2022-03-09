Reznikov: Public comments on weapon supplies could complicate additional arrangements to assist Ukraine's army

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said public comment on arms transfers could make it harder for the Ukrainian army to gain additional capabilities.

"The military-political leadership of the state is conducting intensive negotiations with our partners to receive assistance to protect Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense is working at its level both in the direction of attracting material and technical assistance, and through interaction with commercial suppliers," Reznikov said on Telegram.

According to him, military-technical cooperation is a very sensitive area that requires an extremely balanced approach to public comments, especially during the war.

"In this regard, I appeal to everyone. Please do not spread messages about the provision by certain countries of this or that weapon to our state. Please refrain from commenting on this. Leave the right to speak on these topics only to officials," the minister said.

Reznikov noted that otherwise it creates an information background that negatively affects the result.

"This can make it difficult for our army to get additional capabilities that it just needs to get. As a result, Ukraine may suffer losses that we could have avoided and must avoid!" he added.

Reznikov said that all the information that can be made public in agreement with partners will be made public by the authorities without fail and in a timely manner. "The enemy should not know what to expect. Let it be an unpleasant surprise for him. We hope for understanding," the minister said.