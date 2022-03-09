Facts

11:40 09.03.2022

Interrogation of captured Russian soldier: there was order to capture Kharkiv in three days, permission to shoot at civilians

1 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine released a video of interrogation of a captured Russian officer, who admits that he was going to war, not to an exercise, that the task was set to capture Kharkiv in three days and permission was given to shoot at civilians.

In a comment under the video of the interrogation, posted on the SBU telegram channel, the Ukrainian special service notes that this is one of the first Russian prisoners who admits that he went not to the exercise, but to the war in Ukraine, and the occupiers were given three days to capture Kharkiv.

"There was a command to capture the city, occupy all the main roads, block civilian exits and occupy Kharkiv. There was also permission to open fire on civilians and all residents of the city," the captive platoon leader said.

The SBU report notes that out of a whole platoon of invaders, only the officer on the video and one of the soldiers survived, and only because they surrendered.

"Now all the tasks assigned to the enemies are being studied and documented by investigators and counterintelligence officers of the SBU," the report says.

Tags: #video #prisoner #sbu
