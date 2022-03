Kuleba, Baerbock discuss ways to protect Ukraine's civilian population from Russian war crimes, ensure humanitarian corridors

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba discussed with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock ways to protect the civilian population of Ukraine from war crimes of the Russian Federation and ensure humanitarian corridors.

"Spoke with Annalena Baerbock on ways to protect Ukrainian civilians amid Russian war crimes, ensure humanitarian corridors. Pressure on Russia must further increase, Ukraine's defenses strengthened. Ukraine's EU membership will fortify the EU and encourage the heroic Ukrainian people," Kuleba said on Twitter on Tuesday.