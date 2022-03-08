Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the UK to recognize Russia as a "terrorist state". He announced this on Tuesday, speaking via video link in the British House of Commons.

"Increase sanctions against the terrorist state. Recognize it [Russia] as a terrorist state. Find a way to make our Ukrainian sky safe. Do what you can. What you should. What the greatness of your state and your people oblige you to do," he said.

"How can I not remind you of the words that the UK has already heard, but they are relevant again," Zelensky said.

"We won't give up and we won't lose. We will go to the end, we will fight on the seas, we will fight in the air, we will defend our land, whatever the cost. We will fight in the woods, in the fields, on the coast, in the forests and villages, in the streets, we will fight in the hills," he said, paraphrasing Winston Churchill’s famous speech delivered by him on June 4, 1940 in the House of Commons.

"I want to add on my own: we will fight everywhere – on the slagheaps, on the banks of the Kalmius and the Dnieper, but we will not give up," he said.

He also expressed gratitude for the support of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "I am grateful to you, Boris," Zelensky said.