Zelensky thanks Netherlands for its uncompromising position regarding sanctions pressure on Russian Federation, support for Ukraine's accession to the EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday held a conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, during which he thanked the latter for his uncompromising position regarding sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation and support for Ukraine's entry into the European Union.

"I spoke with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. Told about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, casualties among civilians, the course of evacuation and delivery of humanitarian aid. Thanked the Netherlands for its uncompromising stance on sanctions pressure on Russia and support for Ukraine's accession to the EU," Zelensky wrote in twitter.