Kyiv continues to fortify, prepare for defense, all critical infrastructure works - Klitschko

Kyiv continues to fortify and prepare for the defense of the city, all critical infrastructure and life support enterprises of the capital are working, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

"Kyiv continues to fortify and prepare for the defense of the city. At the same time, all critical infrastructure and life support enterprises of the capital are working. Most grocery stores and pharmacies are working. Today, Kyiv Digital has updated the map of pharmacies where you can buy insulin. Hospitals and maternity hospitals also work and accept all patients who need help," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

The mayor said that the humanitarian headquarters that the city created, is systematically working, the logistics is well-arranged.

"I also thank the volunteers who help today. They bring help, deliver it. Your work is very important," he said.

Klitschko asked all Kyiv residents to remain calm, stay in safe places at home or in shelters - in case of an alarm.