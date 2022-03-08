Russian occupiers do not let people out of Mariupol for evacuation – JFO

The Russian occupiers did not let people out of Mariupol for evacuation, according to the Joint Force Operation (JFO).

"In order to evacuate civilians of Mariupol along a single route, the defenders of the city took a number of measures: roads were cleared of mines, engineering barriers were removed, and others."

However, the occupiers did not let children, women, and the elderly out of the city. "The enemy launched an attack precisely in the direction of the humanitarian corridor," the JFO said on Facebook on Tuesday.