Facts

18:11 07.03.2022

Russian leadership refuses to take its fallen servicemen from Ukraine - Vereschuk

1 min read

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk says that the Russian leadership categorically refuses to take its fallen servicemen from Ukraine.

"The Russians refuse to even negotiate on this issue. Obviously, believing that the bodies of the military personnel of the Russian Federation are not worthy to go to their homeland and be buried humanly," Vereschuk was quoted by the press service of the ministry.

According to her, the Russian authorities do not want to take the bodies of dead soldiers so that their mothers, wives, and daughters do not find out about the real scale of hostilities and human losses.

"Such atrocities against even their own people, of course, shock us. But they do not stop our army. We are on our own land," the official said.

Tags: #russia #dead #ignoring
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:27 07.03.2022
European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

18:17 07.03.2022
SBU launches official bot to collect data on Russian crimes

SBU launches official bot to collect data on Russian crimes

17:59 07.03.2022
Zelensky, Nausėda discuss steps for Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelensky, Nausėda discuss steps for Ukraine's accession to EU

17:50 07.03.2022
Canada imposes sanctions against ten Russians over situation in Ukraine – Trudeau

Canada imposes sanctions against ten Russians over situation in Ukraine – Trudeau

16:46 07.03.2022
Russia gathers residents of settlements bordering Ukraine to simulate evacuation of Ukrainians from besieged cities - head of Sumy region administration

Russia gathers residents of settlements bordering Ukraine to simulate evacuation of Ukrainians from besieged cities - head of Sumy region administration

16:37 07.03.2022
Podoliak: At talk with Russia, we to try to prove that in 21st century it not to be possible to force out any results

Podoliak: At talk with Russia, we to try to prove that in 21st century it not to be possible to force out any results

15:46 07.03.2022
Russia once again disrupts opening of humanitarian corridors from encircled cities - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Russia once again disrupts opening of humanitarian corridors from encircled cities - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

13:48 07.03.2022
Third round of talks between Ukraine, Russia to begin at 16:00 - Podoliak

Third round of talks between Ukraine, Russia to begin at 16:00 - Podoliak

10:17 07.03.2022
Kuleba supports initiative to create tribunal for crime of Russian aggression

Kuleba supports initiative to create tribunal for crime of Russian aggression

08:41 07.03.2022
UK interior minister urges Interpol to cut off Russia from access to organization system

UK interior minister urges Interpol to cut off Russia from access to organization system

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian military journalist killed near Mykolaiv – Gerashchenko

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

Occupiers seize TV, radio communication towers in Melitopol – mayor

Some 12 Ukrainian TPPs to receive gas from Naftogaz at UAH 7 per cubic meter – resolution

LATEST

THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS ENDED: THERE ARE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS; CONSULTATIONS CONTINUE ON POLITICAL BLOC, CEASEFIRE, SECURITY GUARANTEES – PODOLIAK

Over 18,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid brought into Ukraine in four days - Social Affairs Ministry

EU states permanent reps agree on EC instruction to assess applications of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia for EU membership

Ukrainian military journalist killed near Mykolaiv – Gerashchenko

Shmyhal urges Finland to support Ukraine's accession to EU

Transportation of nuclear materials, radioactive waste across Ukraine impossible due to martial law - SNRIU

Russia continues to increase risk of global nuclear disaster by actions against nuclear facilities in Ukraine – Energy Minister

Ukraine helps evacuate 146,000 foreign students, demands from Russia ceasefire for humanitarian corridors - MFA

National Communications Commission initiates reduction in tariffs for roaming in EU for Ukrainians, reduction in cost of postal delivery of humanitarian cargo

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD