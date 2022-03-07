Russian leadership refuses to take its fallen servicemen from Ukraine - Vereschuk

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk says that the Russian leadership categorically refuses to take its fallen servicemen from Ukraine.

"The Russians refuse to even negotiate on this issue. Obviously, believing that the bodies of the military personnel of the Russian Federation are not worthy to go to their homeland and be buried humanly," Vereschuk was quoted by the press service of the ministry.

According to her, the Russian authorities do not want to take the bodies of dead soldiers so that their mothers, wives, and daughters do not find out about the real scale of hostilities and human losses.

"Such atrocities against even their own people, of course, shock us. But they do not stop our army. We are on our own land," the official said.