Occupiers seize TV, radio communication towers in Melitopol – mayor

Russian troops have seized the city's television tower in Melitopol, Mayor Ivan Fedorov said.

"The city television tower, as well as the city radio towers, are under the control of the occupiers of the city of Melitopol, those who today control the city around the perimeter are Russian armed forces," Fedorov said during a live broadcast on Facebook.

He said the city and government authorities cannot control the content that is distributed through radio and television towers in the city.

After that, the live broadcast was cut off.