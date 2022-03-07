Facts

18:01 07.03.2022

Occupiers seize TV, radio communication towers in Melitopol – mayor

Occupiers seize TV, radio communication towers in Melitopol – mayor

Russian troops have seized the city's television tower in Melitopol, Mayor Ivan Fedorov said.

"The city television tower, as well as the city radio towers, are under the control of the occupiers of the city of Melitopol, those who today control the city around the perimeter are Russian armed forces," Fedorov said during a live broadcast on Facebook.

He said the city and government authorities cannot control the content that is distributed through radio and television towers in the city.

After that, the live broadcast was cut off.

16:46 07.03.2022
Russia gathers residents of settlements bordering Ukraine to simulate evacuation of Ukrainians from besieged cities - head of Sumy region administration

19:42 06.03.2022
As result of attack of Russian troops, TV tower in Kharkiv damaged – local authoritites

18:16 05.03.2022
Ukrainian Navy shoots down Russian plane over Ochakov – Ukraine's General Staff

17:40 05.03.2022
Borodiansk psycho-neurological boarding school may been captured by occupiers firing artillery from there – local authorities

17:38 05.03.2022
SBU announces capture of Russian pilot who met with Assad

17:32 05.03.2022
Four Russian scouts captured at Mykolaiv checkpoint, their armored vehicle destroyed – Interior Ministry

17:16 04.03.2022
Information about occupation of TV tower in Melitopol, broadcast of Russian TV from it not true –Special Communications Service

09:46 03.03.2022
Moldova halts rebroadcasting of Russian TV channels' news and analytical programs

15:22 02.03.2022
Ukraine provided with television, radio broadcasting

14:38 02.03.2022
Police, territorial defense forces in Okhtyrka detain 10 Russian servicemen

