Russians install more than 2,000 of their communication towers in occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

More than 2,000 towers of mobile networks of the Russian Federation have been deployed and installed in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by the occupiers, said Vadym Skybytsky, representative of Defense Intelligence of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

According to the press service of Defense Intelligence, during a discussion at the Kyiv StratCom Forum 2024, organized by the Center for Strategic Communications, Skybytsky told how the aggressor state is cutting off the Ukrainian occupied territories from access to the truth.

"[One of the methods] is to expand networks in order to spread their propaganda. During this period of time, more than 2,000 towers of mobile networks of the Russian Federation were deployed and installed in the occupied territories of Ukraine," Skybytsky said.