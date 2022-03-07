No casualties as result of enemy bombing of Kharkiv armored plant, one person injured - police

The armored plant was hit by an air strike and a MLRS strike by the Russian Armed Forces In Kharkiv on the morning of March 7.

"Rescuers and the police immediately arrived at the scene. They checked the territory and documented the crime. No dead were found on the spot. As a result of the shelling, a worker of the enterprise was injured, he was hospitalized... The buildings of the workshops were destroyed and received significant damage," the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kharkiv region reports.

In addition, as head of the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region Serhiy Bolvinov wrote on his Facebook page, at about 9:50 on March 7, the regional police head office received a message that an aircraft of the armed forces of the Russian Federation had crashed on the territory of the Kharkiv state aviation production enterprise.

"The buildings of the enterprise were damaged. The dead and wounded were not found on the spot. Investigators of the special police department are inspecting the scene, the materials will be sent to the SBU," Bolvinov wrote.