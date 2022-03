Canada imposes sanctions against ten Russians over situation in Ukraine – Trudeau

Canada is imposing sanctions on ten individuals from Russia in connection with Russia's actions in Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

"Today Canada is announcing new sanctions on ten individuals complicit in this unjustified invasion, this includes former and current senior government officials, oligarchs and supporters of the Russian leadership," Trudeau said during a press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

Trudeau did not name the individuals against whom restrictive measures are being imposed.

The Canadian prime minister said these measures are an addition to the previously imposed sanctions, including duties on the import of Russian and Belarusian goods.