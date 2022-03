Blinken, Nausėda discuss Russian aggression in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and strengthening security.

"Met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius today to discuss our strong bilateral ties and Putin's unlawful and unprovoked attack against the people of Ukraine. Proud to stand with Lithuania in enhancing transatlantic security and defending our shared values," Blinken said on Twitter.