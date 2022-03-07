Facts

15:19 07.03.2022

Podoliak about Russian army: Barbarians who do not know how to fight, but perfectly able to kill civilians

Advisor to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak called the Russian army barbarians who do not know how to fight against the Ukrainian army, but are perfectly able to kill civilians.

"Barbarians of the 21st century. The Russian Federation damaged or destroyed 202 schools, 34 hospitals, over 1,500 residential buildings, including apartment buildings. Over 900 of our settlements are completely without electricity, water, heat. The Russian army does not know how to fight against our army. But it knows how to kill civilians," Podoliak said.

Tags: #podoliak #agressor
