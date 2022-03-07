Facts

10:10 07.03.2022

Datagroup and Volia start connecting bomb shelters to Internet

1 min read

Datagroup, the provider of fiber-optic infrastructure and digital services, which bought 100% of the Volia group of companies in June 2021, launched a program to provide high-speed Internet to shelters and bomb shelters throughout the country.

"We have already connected 128 civil defense facilities in 18 regions of Ukraine to the Internet. In particular, six of them are in Kyiv. Our technicians work 24/7 to keep Ukrainians in touch, even under enemy fire," the company said on Sunday.

Datagroup stressed that now there is a big problem of lack of communication with the outside world when Ukrainians are in basements or bomb shelters.

"Unfortunately, now we need to hide more and more often. Therefore, our company simply cannot stand aside. Our employees, despite the danger for almost a week, continue not only to repair damaged networks, but also connect bomb shelters and shelters across the country to the Internet," the management of Datagroup-Volia said.

As reported, earlier Datagroup decided to make an advance payment in the amount of UAH 50 million in taxes.

