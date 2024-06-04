Nova Poshta plans to install another 500 shelters in branches, terminals

The Nova Poshta company plans to install an additional 500 metal internal shelters in the company's branches, terminals and depots over the next three months, mainly in the eastern, central and southern regions, the press service reported.

"Our goal is to place a shelter at every 50 meters so that employees can reach them in seconds," Nova Poshta said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company recalled that in 2022-2024 it built and installed 580 metal and concrete shelters and invested UAH 400 million in them.

Nova Poshta is looking for partners who can quickly manufacture and install additional metal and concrete internal shelters in departments, depots and terminals.

As reported, the network of Nova Poshta branches includes 11,400 points.