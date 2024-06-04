Facts

20:22 04.06.2024

Nova Poshta plans to install another 500 shelters in branches, terminals

1 min read
Nova Poshta plans to install another 500 shelters in branches, terminals

The Nova Poshta company plans to install an additional 500 metal internal shelters in the company's branches, terminals and depots over the next three months, mainly in the eastern, central and southern regions, the press service reported.

"Our goal is to place a shelter at every 50 meters so that employees can reach them in seconds," Nova Poshta said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company recalled that in 2022-2024 it built and installed 580 metal and concrete shelters and invested UAH 400 million in them.

Nova Poshta is looking for partners who can quickly manufacture and install additional metal and concrete internal shelters in departments, depots and terminals.

As reported, the network of Nova Poshta branches includes 11,400 points.

Tags: #nova_poshta #shelters

MORE ABOUT

15:51 24.05.2024
Nova Poshta launches shipments between European countries

Nova Poshta launches shipments between European countries

20:43 21.05.2024
Oschadbank purchases bonds of new issue of Nova Poshta for UAH 650 mln

Oschadbank purchases bonds of new issue of Nova Poshta for UAH 650 mln

16:58 13.05.2024
Nova Poshta opens first two branches in UK

Nova Poshta opens first two branches in UK

11:50 02.05.2024
Russian missile attack on Odesa destroys parcels worth UAH 3 mln in Nova Poshta

Russian missile attack on Odesa destroys parcels worth UAH 3 mln in Nova Poshta

09:36 02.05.2024
Nova Poshta confirms shelling of one of its branches in Odesa by Russian ballistic missiles

Nova Poshta confirms shelling of one of its branches in Odesa by Russian ballistic missiles

20:34 30.04.2024
Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Spain

Nova Poshta opens its first branch in Spain

10:39 30.04.2024
Nova Poshta will issue E and F series bonds

Nova Poshta will issue E and F series bonds

17:36 16.04.2024
Nova Poshta plans to expand coverage in the Czech Republic to six cities in 2024

Nova Poshta plans to expand coverage in the Czech Republic to six cities in 2024

14:26 12.04.2024
Govt makes changes to distribution of state subsidies for arrangement of shelters in schools - Shmyhal

Govt makes changes to distribution of state subsidies for arrangement of shelters in schools - Shmyhal

17:50 04.04.2024
Nova Poshta makes forwarding parcels within Ukraine free of charge before delivery

Nova Poshta makes forwarding parcels within Ukraine free of charge before delivery

AD

HOT NEWS

Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

HQ participants identify priority areas for deployment of expected air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Russia's cruelty towards Ukrainian children who became victims of its aggression is most shameful of its actions

Peace looks like making sure Russia never occupies Ukraine, and doesn't mean NATO membership for country – Biden

Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

LATEST

Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

Hackers attack govt, defense workers via Signal

Canada imposes sanctions against associates of Ukrainian ex-president Yanukovych

HQ participants identify priority areas for deployment of expected air defense systems – Zelenskyy

IMI survey: 58% of Ukrainian journalists' psychological state worsened

Upper house of Swiss parliament rejects CHF 5 bln aid plan for Ukraine due to 'debt brake'

Russians drop about 300 aerial bombs in Vovchansk area since May 10 – Khortytsia group

Rada approves Zelenskyy's proposal to remove from adopted bill norm on employer's right to dismiss employee for non-informing about ties with persons in Russia, occupation

In south, enemy accumulates small amount of forces, but this is still not resource that is capable of breaking through defense line – Pletenchuk

AD
AD
AD
AD