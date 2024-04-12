Govt makes changes to distribution of state subsidies for arrangement of shelters in schools - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the distribution of subventions from the state budget for the improvement of safe conditions in secondary education institutions, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

“This year the regions will receive UAH 2.5 billion for the construction of shelters in schools. Today we've approved changes to the subvention from the state budget for the arrangement of safe conditions in secondary education institutions. We are talking primarily about areas close to the combat zone,” he wrote on Telegram.

In particular, according to the changes, Kharkiv region will receive UAH 500 million of subventions, Dnipropetrovsk region – UAH 500 million, Zaporizhia region - UAH 500 million, Mykolaiv region – UAH 200 million, Kherson region - UAH 200 million, Odesa region - UAH 150 million, Sumy region - UAH 150 million, and Chernihiv region – UAH 150 million.