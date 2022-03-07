Zelensky: aggressor's impudence is clear signal to West that sanctions are insufficient

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky considers the "impudence of the aggressor" a clear signal to the West that the sanctions applied against the Russian Federation are insufficient.

"Because they didn't understand. They didn't feel. They didn't see that the world is really decisive," Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday evening.

"You can't hide from this reality, you can't hide from new killings in Ukraine," the president said addressing Western politicians.

"We have heard promises that there will be humanitarian corridors. There are none. Instead of humanitarian corridors, they (Russia) can only make bloody ones," he said.

"We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war. We will find every bastard who fired at our cities, at our people, who bombed our land, who launched rockets, who gave the order and who pressed the start button. There will be not a single quiet place on this earth, except for the grave," the president stressed.