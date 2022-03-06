Facts

17:22 06.03.2022

Russian servicemen in Nova Kakhovka open fire on people to disperse protesters against occupation, five wounded – eyewitnesses

1 min read

On Sunday Russian occupiers opened fire on people in Nova Kakhovka (Kherson region) in order to disperse protesters against the invaders, eyewitnesses tell Interfax-Ukraine.

According to them, the invaders are shooting at people and using stun grenades to disperse the demonstrators. According to the interlocutors of the agency, five people were injured.

Despite this, people refuse to leave the street. They are calling on Russian soldiers to leave Ukraine and go home.

As reported, on Sunday, a protest against the invaders started in Nova Kakhovka (Kherson region), occupied by Russian occupiers.

Tags: #protest #kherson
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:14 06.03.2022
Case opened against ex-deputy of Kherson Regional Council for calling for transition to enemy side

Case opened against ex-deputy of Kherson Regional Council for calling for transition to enemy side

14:04 06.03.2022
Protests against Russian occupiers start in Kalanchak near temporarily occupied Crimea – eyewitnesses

Protests against Russian occupiers start in Kalanchak near temporarily occupied Crimea – eyewitnesses

11:59 06.03.2022
Protests against Russian occupiers begin in Nova Kakhovka – eyewitnesses

Protests against Russian occupiers begin in Nova Kakhovka – eyewitnesses

13:23 05.03.2022
Russian invaders left center of Kherson due to protests of local population – eyewitnesses

Russian invaders left center of Kherson due to protests of local population – eyewitnesses

13:08 05.03.2022
Vodafone Ukraine restores mobile communication in Kherson region

Vodafone Ukraine restores mobile communication in Kherson region

16:31 04.03.2022
Russian occupiers approve no 'green corridor' for supply of humanitarian aid the Kherson region – head of regional administration

Russian occupiers approve no 'green corridor' for supply of humanitarian aid the Kherson region – head of regional administration

15:50 04.03.2022
Russian invaders turn off mobile networks of Vodafone, Kyivstar in Kherson region – authorities

Russian invaders turn off mobile networks of Vodafone, Kyivstar in Kherson region – authorities

15:12 04.03.2022
Russian occupiers approve no 'green corridor' for supply of humanitarian aid the Kherson region – head of regional administration

Russian occupiers approve no 'green corridor' for supply of humanitarian aid the Kherson region – head of regional administration

11:27 04.03.2022
Occupiers can stay in Kherson only temporarily – Zelensky

Occupiers can stay in Kherson only temporarily – Zelensky

15:50 03.03.2022
Russian military mine civilian objects in Kherson

Russian military mine civilian objects in Kherson

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

War in Ukraine kills at least 364 civilians, 759 injured – UN

Ukraine calls on USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan to cease membership of Russia, Belarus in IMF, all World Bank organizations – PM

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

Protests against Russian occupiers start in Kalanchak near temporarily occupied Crimea – eyewitnesses

LATEST

Russian troops once again disrupt creation of humanitarian corridors – Vereschuk

War in Ukraine kills at least 364 civilians, 759 injured – UN

Fighting continues in Kyiv region, occupiers do not allow humanitarian convoys to enter occupied territories – local authorities

Ukraine calls on USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan to cease membership of Russia, Belarus in IMF, all World Bank organizations – PM

Stefanchuk calls on Georgian parliament to listen to people's opinion, support Ukraine in face of Russian aggression

UKRAINE CALLS TO CEASE MEMBERSHIP OF RUSSIA, BELARUS IN IMF, ALL WORLD BANK ORGANIZATIONS - PM

Educational platforms Coursera, EdX cease cooperation with Russia, one of them freely available for Ukrainians – Shkarlet

Gazprom continues supplying gas on schedule for transit via Ukraine; supplies remain at maximum on Sun

Razumkov advocates confiscation of part of Russian gas transported through Ukraine

USA, Europe considering possibility of abandoning import of Russian oil – Blinken

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD