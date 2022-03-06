Russian servicemen in Nova Kakhovka open fire on people to disperse protesters against occupation, five wounded – eyewitnesses

On Sunday Russian occupiers opened fire on people in Nova Kakhovka (Kherson region) in order to disperse protesters against the invaders, eyewitnesses tell Interfax-Ukraine.

According to them, the invaders are shooting at people and using stun grenades to disperse the demonstrators. According to the interlocutors of the agency, five people were injured.

Despite this, people refuse to leave the street. They are calling on Russian soldiers to leave Ukraine and go home.

As reported, on Sunday, a protest against the invaders started in Nova Kakhovka (Kherson region), occupied by Russian occupiers.