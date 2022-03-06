Facts

15:23 06.03.2022

Russian troops damage Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline, settlements from Vuhledar to Berdyansk to be left without gas soon – local authorities

1 min read

Russian troops have damaged the main gas pipeline Donetsk-Mariupol, all settlements from Vughedar to Berdyansk will soon be left without gas, Head of Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"In order to eliminate the uncontrolled leakage of natural gas, the specialists of Kramatorsk Linear Production Department of Main Gas Pipelines "GTSOU Operator of Ukraine" shut off the valve unit at the indicated gas pipeline in Vuhledar region. Currently, the pressure in the gas pipeline is decreasing, the gas will last for about three hours," he said on the Telegram channel.

"We are working to fix this problem as soon as possible," he said.

Tags: #gas #donetsk #pipeline #aggressor
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:33 06.03.2022
Ukraine to seek new sanctions against Russia next week – Kuleba

Ukraine to seek new sanctions against Russia next week – Kuleba

10:47 06.03.2022
Russian invaders killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region in past 24 hours, 8 more wounded – police

Russian invaders killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region in past 24 hours, 8 more wounded – police

10:26 06.03.2022
Evacuation of peaceful population begins in Mariupol from 12:00 - city council

Evacuation of peaceful population begins in Mariupol from 12:00 - city council

09:05 06.03.2022
Enemy loses 88 aircraft, helicopters in Ukraine – General Staff

Enemy loses 88 aircraft, helicopters in Ukraine – General Staff

17:06 05.03.2022
GTSOU, Gaz System create another guaranteed route for gas supplies from Poland to Ukraine

GTSOU, Gaz System create another guaranteed route for gas supplies from Poland to Ukraine

16:27 05.03.2022
Only around 400 people evacuated from Volnovakha district – Donetsk region governor

Only around 400 people evacuated from Volnovakha district – Donetsk region governor

13:22 05.03.2022
Two Russian aircraft shot down on Saturday – Arestovych

Two Russian aircraft shot down on Saturday – Arestovych

12:41 05.03.2022
Constitutional Court of Ukraine initiates termination of membership of Constitutional Courts of Russia, Belarus in WCCJ

Constitutional Court of Ukraine initiates termination of membership of Constitutional Courts of Russia, Belarus in WCCJ

09:52 05.03.2022
Civilian evacuation begins in Mariupol at 11:00 am – Regional Administration head

Civilian evacuation begins in Mariupol at 11:00 am – Regional Administration head

09:32 05.03.2022
Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration confirms receipt of ceasefire from 9 am, details of evacuation of residents of Volnovakha, Mariupol being worked out

Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration confirms receipt of ceasefire from 9 am, details of evacuation of residents of Volnovakha, Mariupol being worked out

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

Protests against Russian occupiers start in Kalanchak near temporarily occupied Crimea – eyewitnesses

Green corridor being prepared in Luhansk region, but provocations possible – authorities

Sixteen hospitals damaged amid shelling by Russian aggressors, six doctors killed - Ukrainian Health Center

LATEST

Rescuers in Vinnytsia region pull four people out of rubble in warehouse of fuels and lubricants, one died – Emergency Service

Over 140,000 Ukrainians return to country since start of Russian attack – Border Guard Service

Russia plans provocations in southern Ukraine using forcibly mobilized residents of ORDLO – Interior Ministry

At least two people died as result of missile attack on residential high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk – local authorities

Ukraine asks UN Security Council to introduce peacekeeping contingent to protect critical industrial infrastructure – Sybiha

Russian troops fire using hailstones on territory of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where nuclear installation located – SBU

Large Ukrainian business created charity foundation Help Ukraine to provide humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine

Risk of participation of Belarusian troops in war with Ukraine remains – Kuleba

Some 213 large companies completely or partially stop cooperation with Russian partners – Kuleba

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD