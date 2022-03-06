Russian troops damage Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline, settlements from Vuhledar to Berdyansk to be left without gas soon – local authorities

Russian troops have damaged the main gas pipeline Donetsk-Mariupol, all settlements from Vughedar to Berdyansk will soon be left without gas, Head of Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"In order to eliminate the uncontrolled leakage of natural gas, the specialists of Kramatorsk Linear Production Department of Main Gas Pipelines "GTSOU Operator of Ukraine" shut off the valve unit at the indicated gas pipeline in Vuhledar region. Currently, the pressure in the gas pipeline is decreasing, the gas will last for about three hours," he said on the Telegram channel.

"We are working to fix this problem as soon as possible," he said.