Some 213 large companies completely or partially stop cooperation with Russian partners – Kuleba

Some 213 large companies have completely or partially stopped cooperation with Russian partners, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"As of today, 113 giant companies have already left the Russian market. In general, 213 large companies have already completely or partially stopped cooperation with Russian partners, this is the domino effect," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Sunday.

The minister pointed out that despite the fact that Visa and Master Card companies announced the termination of work with Russia, some loopholes for their work still remained.

"However, I have to say that some loopholes for work still remain, so we need to continue to interact with someone, and someone needs to put pressure on Visa and MasterCard so that they completely interrupt any business ties with the Russian market," he said.

Kuleba stressed that in Russia people run away not from war, but from repressions.

"It is already becoming impossible to live there, and not because of the war, but because there is no normal life there. North Korea at this rate will gradually turn into a territory of freedom, compared to Russia. Hundreds of thousands of Russians do not want to put up with such a state of affairs, in Russia, in the literal sense, an internal front is already opening, anti-war demonstrations, sabotage. All of this undermines Putin's ability to continue his barbaric war," the Foreign Minister said.