Advisor to Internal Minister on threat to Ukraine from Belarus: If there is no deep pressure from Putin, then Lukashenko to 'do some fancy footwork' in the future

Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Vadym Denysenko has said that the internal situation in Belarus should not allow Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to join Russia's war against Ukraine.

"At the moment, I think that the likelihood that Lukashenko will have his own military units... You need to understand that there are not many of them, the Belarusian army, it is relatively small and demotivated. There are actually not very many combat-ready units. Although in our situation, 5,000-10,000 people more is quite serious. But I hope that the internal situation in Belarus should not allow Lukashenko to enter this war. If there is no deep, simply unbelievable pressure from Putin, I think that Lukashenko will 'do some fancy footwork' in the future," Denysenko said on 1 + 1 TV channel on Sunday morning.

He also drew attention to the fact that panic among the male population of Belarus has now begun: the number of men who massively travel abroad has increased dramatically. "They are fleeing the country because they are afraid they will be sent to Ukraine," Denysenko said.