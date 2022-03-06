First EUR 500 mln tranche of assistance from EU to ensure decent conditions for stay of Ukrainians seeking asylum in EU – Zelensky

The provision of the first tranche of assistance in the amount of EUR 500 million by the European Commission will ensure decent conditions for the stay of Ukrainians who find asylum in the European Union as a result of Russian aggression, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"I am grateful to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for making an important decision on the legal status of Ukrainians who find refuge in the European Union as a result of Russian aggression. The provision of the first tranche of assistance by the European Commission of EUR 500 million will ensure decent conditions for their stay," he wrote on Twitter.