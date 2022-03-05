Kyiv receives 12 Starlink devices to ensure operation of the city's critical infrastructure – Klitschko

Kyiv has received 12 devices of the Starlink global satellite system to ensure the operation of the city's critical infrastructure, Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"Friends! Starlink global satellite system devices are already in Kyiv. Two were provided by the Ministry of Digital Transformation. About ten we agreed with Volodymyr [Klitschko] with international partners and friends," Klitschko said in the Telegram channel.

According to the mayor, the Statlink system will be installed to ensure the operation of the critical infrastructure of the city and the defense of the capital.