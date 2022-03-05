Zelensky, US Congress reps discuss situation in Ukraine, threat to nuclear facilities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a zoom conference with representatives of both chambers and both parties of the U.S. Congress. In total, over 200 politicians joined the conversation, the presidential press service said.

"The president spoke about the state of affairs in the country, about the course of hostilities. In particular, he focused on war crimes committed by the Russian army: shelling of schools, residential buildings, kindergartens, churches. The head of state said the memorial was damaged by rocket attacks 'Babyn Yar,' as a result of which civilians were killed," the office said.

Separately, Zelensky raised the issue of a threat to the environment of Ukraine and Europe. According to him, the occupiers pose a threat to chemical and nuclear facilities. They have already captured two nuclear power plants and are moving in the direction of the third – South Ukrainian.

"The cynicism is such that they did not let firefighters into Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. We could not negotiate with people who have no education, who are in the Middle Ages," the president said.

He said there are 15 nuclear units on the territory of Ukraine, each of which can become a new Chornobyl.

Zelensky also told congressmen that Ukraine needs air security to protect civilians and critical infrastructure. This can be achieved by closing the airspace over Ukraine or supplying Ukraine with Soviet-made aircraft from countries that still operate them.

The president also called for further strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia. According to Zelensky, additional effective sanctions would be an embargo on the import of all Russian products and deprivation of the most assisted status (MFN status).