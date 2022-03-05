Google detects multiple DDoS attacks on Ukrainian sites, allocates another $10 mln to help Ukraine, refugees

U.S. Google, part of Alphabet Inc., detects multiple DDoS attacks against Ukrainian sites and expands financial support for Ukraine and refugees.

"Our security teams are working 24/7 to protect Ukrainian users and important local services. We continue to see DDoS attempts against numerous Ukraine sites, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as services like Liveuamap designed to help people find information," Google said.

The company also said they have expanded eligibility for Project Shield, their free protection against DDoS attacks, so that Ukrainian government websites, embassies worldwide and other governments in close proximity to the conflict can stay online, protect themselves and continue to offer their crucial services.

"Project Shield allows Google to absorb the bad traffic in a DDos attack and act as a 'shield' for smaller websites, allowing them to continue operating and defend against these attacks. As of today, over 150 websites in Ukraine, including many news organizations, are using the service and we have communicated its availability to Ukraine government representatives. We encourage all eligible organizations to register for Project Shield so our systems can help block these attacks and keep websites online," Google said.

The company also noted that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is rapidly generating a devastating humanitarian crisis.

"Today we are increasing our support to $25 million total, committing an additional $10 million to help organizations delivering both immediate humanitarian aid and longer-term assistance for refugees in Poland," the company said.

Also, Google reported that they added the Air Raid application to Google Play in Ukraine. This app was created by Ukrainian developers in collaboration with the Ukrainian government to better warn people about air raids.

"We're continuing to monitor the situation and evolving government regulations – including sanctions – in the region. We are in constant communication with governments in Europe and globally so that we can work to implement their decisions promptly, including limiting the presence of Russian state-funded media across our platforms," the company said.