SBU announces capture of Russian pilot who met with Assad

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports that a Russian pilot who participated in the war in Syria and met with the President of that country Bashar al-Assad has been captured.

"The SBU video shows a downed Russian pilot, one of Putin's aces [Russian President Vladimir Putin], who was awarded an audience with Bashar al-Assad for his atrocities in Syria ... Bombing civilian cities is not a new thing for him. As the criminal himself explains, he does not think about such concepts as residential buildings and neighborhoods: There are just targets with coordinates," the SBU said on its Telegram channel.

The SBU notes that he will be interrogated and "will be responsible for all his atrocities, like thousands of other Russian invaders who came to the Ukrainian land with the war."