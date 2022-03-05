Facts

17:06 05.03.2022

GTSOU, Gaz System create another guaranteed route for gas supplies from Poland to Ukraine

2 min read

GTS Operator of Ukraine and Gaz System (Poland) have created another guaranteed route for gas supplies from Poland to Ukraine, which can be used from March 6, 2022.

"It allows the physical gas imports from Poland, including from the LNG terminal, on a guaranteed basis and thus contributes to the security of gas supplies for Ukraine," Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said.

According to its press service, at the auctions for capacity distribution in the Polish-Ukrainian direction, short-term products "during the day" and "for the day ahead" will be offered, which were not contracted by previously available longer products (annual, quarterly, monthly capacity).

"In recent months, Gas TSO of Ukraine has worked hard to create routes for gas imports to guarantee the necessary gas resources for Ukraine in any scenario. Today, this is a critical issue for the country's survival. I am grateful to our colleagues – European TSOs for their important contribution to strengthening Ukraine's energy security. On the energy front, we continue taking every effort to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to Ukrainian consumers," said Serhiy Makogon, CEO of GTSOU.

According to GTSOU, today Ukraine already has agreements with GTS operators from neighboring European countries to use capacities to import over 50 million cubic meters of gas per day, which is more than half of the country's needs in natural gas.

Tags: #poland #gas
