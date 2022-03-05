ECtHR bans Russia from shelling Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Denisova

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) once again banned Russia from continuing shelling of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said.

"The Court has indicated to the Government of Russia that, in accordance with its obligations under Articles 2, three and eight of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, it must ensure that the civilian population has unhindered access to safe escape routes, medical care, food and other essentials, the rapid and unhindered passage of humanitarian aid and the movement of humanitarian workers," Denisova said on Facebook on Saturday.

According to her, the decision of the ECHR was made at the request of citizens affected by the Russian invasion.

Denisova called on the international community to take decisive sanctions measures to stop Russia's military aggression in Ukraine and to fully implement the decision of the ECtHR.

"I ask NATO member countries to close the sky over Ukraine!" Denisova said.