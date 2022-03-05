Facts

16:38 05.03.2022

ECtHR bans Russia from shelling Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Denisova

1 min read

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) once again banned Russia from continuing shelling of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said.

"The Court has indicated to the Government of Russia that, in accordance with its obligations under Articles 2, three and eight of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, it must ensure that the civilian population has unhindered access to safe escape routes, medical care, food and other essentials, the rapid and unhindered passage of humanitarian aid and the movement of humanitarian workers," Denisova said on Facebook on Saturday.

According to her, the decision of the ECHR was made at the request of citizens affected by the Russian invasion.

Denisova called on the international community to take decisive sanctions measures to stop Russia's military aggression in Ukraine and to fully implement the decision of the ECtHR.

"I ask NATO member countries to close the sky over Ukraine!" Denisova said.

Tags: #russia #echr
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:43 05.03.2022
Russia and Belarus suspended from participation in International Union of Railways

Russia and Belarus suspended from participation in International Union of Railways

17:32 05.03.2022
Four Russian scouts captured at Mykolaiv checkpoint, their armored vehicle destroyed – Interior Ministry

Four Russian scouts captured at Mykolaiv checkpoint, their armored vehicle destroyed – Interior Ministry

17:26 05.03.2022
Kuleba urges world not to buy Russian oil

Kuleba urges world not to buy Russian oil

17:23 05.03.2022
Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

17:02 05.03.2022
Prosecutor General: Ukrainian prosecutor's office initiates intl search for Russian singer Gazmanov

Prosecutor General: Ukrainian prosecutor's office initiates intl search for Russian singer Gazmanov

16:10 05.03.2022
Russia shelling Mariupol, Volnovakha, breaking agreements on humanitarian corridors, ignoring intl organizations – MFA

Russia shelling Mariupol, Volnovakha, breaking agreements on humanitarian corridors, ignoring intl organizations – MFA

14:30 05.03.2022
Aeroflot suspending all foreign flights starting March 8

Aeroflot suspending all foreign flights starting March 8

13:41 05.03.2022
Cyprus refuses ships of Russian Navy to enter ports of island – media

Cyprus refuses ships of Russian Navy to enter ports of island – media

12:44 05.03.2022
Ukrainian Foreign Minister asks to close all European ports for Russian ships

Ukrainian Foreign Minister asks to close all European ports for Russian ships

12:01 05.03.2022
FedEx suspends freight, package shipments from, within Russia

FedEx suspends freight, package shipments from, within Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Borodiansk psycho-neurological boarding school may been captured by occupiers firing artillery from there – local authorities

SBU announces capture of Russian pilot who met with Assad

Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

Only around 400 people evacuated from Volnovakha district – Donetsk region governor

Three Russian helicopters shot down near Mykolaiv – Mykolaiv authorities

LATEST

Ukraine's foreign intel service announces fund to support Ukrainian intelligence work

Borodiansk psycho-neurological boarding school may been captured by occupiers firing artillery from there – local authorities

Google cancels fees for intl calls from/to Ukraine via Google Fi

SBU announces capture of Russian pilot who met with Assad

Blinken, Morawiecki discuss support for Ukraine

Russian invaders lose offensive potential, shelling of civilian infrastructure continues – AFU General Staff

Blinken, Wang Yi discuss Ukraine situation by phone – Dept of State

GTSOU, Gaz System create another guaranteed route for gas supplies from Poland to Ukraine

Over UAH 10 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

Prosecutor's office opens case against traitors among police and judges of Luhansk region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD