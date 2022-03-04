Moscow Exchange suspended from the World Federation of Exchanges

Moscow Exchange has been suspended from the World Federation of Exchanges, the main global trade association for bourses, the Wall Street Journal quoted a spokesperson for the group as saying.

The WFE's board decided to suspend Russian members and affiliates at an extraordinary meeting this week to discuss the situation in Ukraine. "This decision, which is consistent with the global response to this matter, was not taken lightly," the spokesperson said.

The exchange became a full member of the WFE in 2009. It is no longer on the list of members on the WFE website.