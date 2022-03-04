Facts

15:40 04.03.2022

Introducing 'no-fly' zone could lead to full-blown war in Europe – NATO Gen Sec

2 min read
The introduction of a "no-fly" zone over Ukraine could lead to a full-scale war in Europe, so NATO troops will not be directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, either on the ground or in its airspace, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"Our assessment is that we understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did this, we would end up in a full-scale war in Europe, one involving many more countries, which would lead to much more human suffering. This is the reason why we are making this painful decision to impose strong sanctions, to provide significant support, increase support, but at the same time not directly involve NATO troops in the conflict in Ukraine, either on the ground or in the air," Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the results of meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Friday. He was responding to a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

The Secretary General pointed out that NATO allies are responsible for ensuring that this war does not go beyond Ukraine.

"Because it will be even more dangerous, more destructive and cause even more human suffering. Therefore, we have clearly stated that we are not going to enter Ukraine either on the ground or in Ukrainian airspace," Stoltenberg said.

He said that the only way to introduce a "no-fly" zone is to send NATO fighters into Ukrainian airspace, and then implement it by firing at Russian aircraft.

Interfax-Ukraine
