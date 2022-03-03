As a result of air strikes on Chernihiv, bodies of 33 dead, 18 injured removed from rubble, rescue work suspended due to shelling - Emergency Service

"Chernihiv. As of 18:20, as a result of air strikes, the bodies of 33 dead and 18 injured were seized from under the rubble," the press service of the State Emergency Service said.

It is noted that due to heavy shelling, rescue work has been suspended.