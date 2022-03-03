Shmyhal calls on UN, Red Cross to provide 'green corridors' for assistance and evacuation

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal calls on the UN and the Red Cross to provide "green corridors" so that the authorities can provide assistance and evacuate everyone who needs it.

"After the attacks on the civilian population, the whole world saw that the Russian military are terrorists who kill civilians and do not allow assistance to the victims. In some cities, children, the elderly, pregnant women are trapped by the enemy and in some places have been surviving for several days without light, heat, water, food and medical care. The invader does not provide green corridors for evacuation," Shmyhal said in his address on Thursday evening.

The prime minister said that Ukraine requires the provision of "green corridors" so that the authorities can provide assistance and evacuate everyone who needs it.