Economy

19:46 04.12.2023

Some 200 ships with 7 mln tonnes of exports pass through Ukrainian sea corridor

1 min read
Some 200 ships with 7 mln tonnes of exports pass through Ukrainian sea corridor

 The Ukrainian sea corridor, established by the Ukrainian Navy, was used by 200 ships exporting 7 million tonnes of cargo from the ports of Odesa, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

“Since August 8, some 200 ships have passed through the Ukrainian corridor established by the Ukrainian Navy to leave the ports and 226 ships to enter,” Kubrakov wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, during this period, more than 7 million tonnes of cargo were exported from the ports of Pivdenny, Odesa and Chornomorsk, including 5 million tonnes of agricultural products.

Kubrakov clarified that today 31 ships are being loaded in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny, and another 30 ships are following the corridor in both directions.

On November 24, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink noted that 153 vessels have used the Ukrainian sea corridor since August 10, 2023, transporting more than 5.6 million tonnes of grain and other cargo.

Tags: #sea #statistics #corridor

