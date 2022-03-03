Facts

15:35 03.03.2022

Kuleba to Lavrov: Tell your boss to stop indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities

1 min read

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has appealed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities.

"Russia's barbaric war tactic is to manipulate the civilian suffering it itself inflicts. Now Lavrov accuses Ukraine of preventing civilian evacuations. Tell your boss to stop the indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities. Show the world that Russia is serous about negotiations," Kuleba said on Twitter Thursday.

Tags: #russia #lavrov #kuleba
