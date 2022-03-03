Ukraine needs antitank, antiaircraft weapons; severe sanctions from West against Russia in war – President's Office head

Ukraine needs antitank and antiaircraft weapons, as well as increased Western sanctions pressure on Russua in the conditions of war, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said in an op-ed for the U.S. edition of The New York Times.

According to him, the Ukrainians have proven that they are able to effectively repel the Russian invasion forces, including through the use of weapons provided by Western allies and their sanctions against the Russian economy.

"But it is not enough. We need more - and, please, stop telling us military aid is on the way. Nothing less than our freedom - and yours - is at stake... We need antitank and antiaircraft weapons and other ammunition delivered to our brave soldiers right now. We are calling on the West to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine," the presidential press service said, citing Yermak.

"We recognize that this would be a serious escalation in the war and that it could bring NATO into direct conflict with Russia. But we firmly believe that Russia won’t stop at just Ukraine, which would potentially drag NATO into this conflict anyway. A no-fly zone would at least give Mr. Putin some pause," he said.

The head of the President's Office also said that against the backdrop of the approach of a column of Russian troops and equipment to Kyiv, it is necessary to increase sanctions pressure against Russia.

"We welcome the coordinated measures thus far, but we need more. Every Russian bank - not just a select few - must be cut off from the SWIFT banking system, and every Russian oligarch must be sanctioned. We are also calling for a full embargo on Russian oil and all Russian exports to the United States and Europe. These measures would not be without cost to the world economy, but the alternative is far worse," he said.