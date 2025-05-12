Ambassador of Ukraine to China Nechytailo presents copies of credentials

Ambassador of Ukraine to China Oleksandr Nechytailo on Monday, May 12, presented copies of credentials to Deputy Minister - Director of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Hong Lei.

According to the Embassy of Ukraine in China, during the conversation, issues of interaction between Ukraine and China in various spheres were discussed.

Ambassador Nechytailo emphasized Ukraine's readiness to further develop bilateral relations, strengthen political dialogue and expand cooperation in trade, economic, investment and humanitarian areas.