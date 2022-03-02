Cabinet proposes NSDC to impose sanctions against Putin, Peskov, Lavrov, Shoigu, Patrushev, another 30 members of Russian govt

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposes that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and 34 other members of the Russian government.

This is stated in government decree No. 193, dated March 1, 2022.

It is noted that the sanctions were applied due to the full-scale military invasion of Russia on the territory of Ukraine, the commission of mass war crimes on the territory of Ukraine, by which Russia committed an act of unprecedented armed aggression against Ukraine and once again grossly violated Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also violated many international legal acts of a bilateral and multilateral nature.

Thus, realizing the need for an immediate and effective response to existing and potential threats to the national interests and national security of Ukraine, in particular to hostile actions, an armed attack by other states or non-state entities, harm to the life and health of the population, hostage-taking, expropriation of state-owned property, individuals and legal entities, inflicting property losses and creating obstacles to sustainable economic development, the Cabinet of Ministers approved and submitted proposals for the consideration of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the indefinite application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to individuals according to the list according to the appendix.

In particular, it is proposed to impose sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, his first deputy Andrey Belousov, parliamentarians Dmitry Grigorenko, Marat Khusnullin, Dmitry Chernishenko, Yuri Borisov, Victoria Abramchenko, Tatyana Golikova, Alexander Novak, Alexei Overchuk and Yuri Trutnev, Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, acting. Minister for Civil Defense Alexander Chupriyan, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov, Minister of Science Valery Falkov, Minister for the Development of the Far East Alexei Chekunkov, Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov, Minister of Digital Development, Telecommunications and Communications Maksut Shadayev, Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, Minister of Construction Irek Faizkllin, Minister of Sports Oleg Matitsin, Minister of Transport Vitaly Seveliev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Energy Nikolai Shulginov and Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko.

According to the decision, the sanctions include: blocking of assets, temporary restriction of the right of a person to use and dispose of own property; restriction of trade operations in terms of prohibition of export-import operations, processing operations; complete cessation of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine; preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine; stopping the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations; cancellation or suspension of licenses and other permits, the receipt (availability) of which is a condition for the implementation of a certain type of activity, in particular, the cancellation or suspension of special permits for subsoil; prohibition of participation in privatization, lease of state-owned property by residents of a foreign state and persons directly or indirectly controlled by residents of a foreign state or acting in their interests; prohibition of the use of the radio frequency resource of Ukraine, termination of the provision of electronic communication services and the use of electronic communication networks; prohibition on public and defense purchases of goods, works and services from legal entities-residents of a foreign state of state ownership and legal entities, the share of the charter capital of which is owned by a foreign state, as well as public and defense procurement from other business entities, sale of goods, works, services originating from a foreign state, to which sanctions are applied by law; a ban on entry of foreign non-military ships and warships to the territorial sea of ​​Ukraine, its internal waters, ports and aircraft into the airspace of Ukraine or landing on the territory of Ukraine; a complete ban on transactions in securities issued by persons subject to sanctions under the law; a ban on increasing the amount of the charter capital of business companies, enterprises in which a resident of a foreign state, a foreign state, a legal entity in which a non-resident or a foreign state is a participant owns 10% or more of the charter capital or has influence on the management of the legal entity or its activities; termination of trade agreements, joint projects and industrial programs in certain areas, in particular in the field of security and defense; prohibition of technology transfer, rights to objects of intellectual property rights; refusal to grant and cancel visas to residents of foreign states, the application of other prohibitions on entry into the territory of Ukraine; deprivation of national awards of Ukraine, other forms of awarding; a ban on the acquisition of ownership of land.