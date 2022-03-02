USA imposes restrictions on exports of equipment for oil, gas production to Russia – White House

The U.S. administration is introducing export controls on equipment supplied to Russia for oil and gas production, the White House said in a statement.

"Through export controls on oil and gas extraction equipment, the Commerce Department will impose restrictions on technology exports that would support Russia's refining capacity over the long term," according to the document.

It also argues that oil refining is a key source of revenue for the development of Russia's armed forces.

At the same time, the statement states the United States and its allies are not interested in reducing global energy supplies, so the receipt of funds for them is withdrawn from the sanctions.

"But we and our Allies and partners share a strong interest in degrading Russia’s status as a leading energy supplier over time," the White House said.