Facts

21:41 02.03.2022

USA imposes restrictions on exports of equipment for oil, gas production to Russia – White House

1 min read
USA imposes restrictions on exports of equipment for oil, gas production to Russia – White House

The U.S. administration is introducing export controls on equipment supplied to Russia for oil and gas production, the White House said in a statement.

"Through export controls on oil and gas extraction equipment, the Commerce Department will impose restrictions on technology exports that would support Russia's refining capacity over the long term," according to the document.

It also argues that oil refining is a key source of revenue for the development of Russia's armed forces.

At the same time, the statement states the United States and its allies are not interested in reducing global energy supplies, so the receipt of funds for them is withdrawn from the sanctions.

"But we and our Allies and partners share a strong interest in degrading Russia’s status as a leading energy supplier over time," the White House said.

Tags: #russia #usa #equipment #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

22:56 02.03.2022
There is dead person on Banglar Samriddhi vessel attacked by Russian missile – ministry

There is dead person on Banglar Samriddhi vessel attacked by Russian missile – ministry

22:48 02.03.2022
Info about holding second round of talks Russia in Bilovezka Puscha is not true – Arakhamia

Info about holding second round of talks Russia in Bilovezka Puscha is not true – Arakhamia

22:18 02.03.2022
USA imposes blocking sanctions on 22 defense-related Russian companies – White House

USA imposes blocking sanctions on 22 defense-related Russian companies – White House

21:20 02.03.2022
Zaluzhny, US military discuss command course of defense operation in Ukraine

Zaluzhny, US military discuss command course of defense operation in Ukraine

21:00 02.03.2022
Zelensky, Tokayev agrees to cooperate on humanitarian issues

Zelensky, Tokayev agrees to cooperate on humanitarian issues

19:52 02.03.2022
Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Thurs still high

Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Thurs still high

19:47 02.03.2022
Zelensky praises UN General Assembly's approval with unprecedented majority of resolution demanding Russia immediately stop attack on Ukraine

Zelensky praises UN General Assembly's approval with unprecedented majority of resolution demanding Russia immediately stop attack on Ukraine

19:26 02.03.2022
Ukrainian delegation goes to negotiations with Russia in Bilovezka Puscha – President's Office

Ukrainian delegation goes to negotiations with Russia in Bilovezka Puscha – President's Office

19:04 02.03.2022
Podoliak: Doubtful that real negotiations can be held without Ukrainian side at negotiating table

Podoliak: Doubtful that real negotiations can be held without Ukrainian side at negotiating table

19:01 02.03.2022
Fridman, Aven, being under EU sanctions, to transfer their stake in Alfa-Bank (Kyiv) to Ukraine's residents agreed with NBU

Fridman, Aven, being under EU sanctions, to transfer their stake in Alfa-Bank (Kyiv) to Ukraine's residents agreed with NBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station; train traffic continues

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station - A. Gerashchenko

Strong explosion heard at Kyiv railway station – eyewitnesses

Interior Ministry reports on possible provocations in Mariupol using symbols of Ukraine's National Guard regiment

Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Thurs still high

LATEST

PMs of Ukraine, Belgium discuss situation due to Russian aggression

Macron calls Zelensky personification of honor, freedom, courage

UN resolution not to only become political signal of Russia's isolation, but also to be used in intl courts – Kuleba

Foreign Ministry launches emergency hotline for foreign students wishing to leave Ukraine

Some 1,000 anti-tank grenade launchers, 500 missiles for Stinger delivered to Ukraine from Germany - media

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station; train traffic continues

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station - A. Gerashchenko

Strong explosion heard at Kyiv railway station – eyewitnesses

Interior Ministry reports on possible provocations in Mariupol using symbols of Ukraine's National Guard regiment

At request of Ukraine to suspend consideration of all applications, ECtHR takes number of measures

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD