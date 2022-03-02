Zelensky thanks PM of Norway for defense support of Ukraine in fight against Russian aggression

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre for the defense support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

"Thanked the Prime Minister of Norway for a strong defense support to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. Noted the strong sanctions imposed by Norway. Reported on the course of Ukrainian defense and the aggressor's crimes against civilians. We continue joint work, including with the UN Security Council," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.