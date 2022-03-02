Facts

16:34 02.03.2022

Zelensky thanks PM of Norway for defense support of Ukraine in fight against Russian aggression

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre for the defense support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

"Thanked the Prime Minister of Norway for a strong defense support to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. Noted the strong sanctions imposed by Norway. Reported on the course of Ukrainian defense and the aggressor's crimes against civilians. We continue joint work, including with the UN Security Council," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #defense #sanctions #norway
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:42 02.03.2022
Ukrainian, British FMs coordinate new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian, British FMs coordinate new sanctions against Russia

12:32 02.03.2022
EU permanent representatives approve new sanctions against Belarus – media

EU permanent representatives approve new sanctions against Belarus – media

11:09 02.03.2022
Support for joining NATO reaches historical highs – Rating Group

Support for joining NATO reaches historical highs – Rating Group

11:06 02.03.2022
Residents of Zaporizhia NPP satellite city Energodar do not intend to let Russian troops into the city - mayor

Residents of Zaporizhia NPP satellite city Energodar do not intend to let Russian troops into the city - mayor

10:55 02.03.2022
Reznikov: New Bayaktar drones arrive in Ukraine, already in service

Reznikov: New Bayaktar drones arrive in Ukraine, already in service

10:36 02.03.2022
Almost 90% of Ukrainians think country will repel invasion, 80% ready to take up arms – Rating Group

Almost 90% of Ukrainians think country will repel invasion, 80% ready to take up arms – Rating Group

09:10 02.03.2022
Scholz discusses sanctions against Russia with ECB president, talks with Zelensky

Scholz discusses sanctions against Russia with ECB president, talks with Zelensky

20:35 01.03.2022
German Chancellor, ECB President discuss correctness of sanctions against Russia, speaks with Zelensky

German Chancellor, ECB President discuss correctness of sanctions against Russia, speaks with Zelensky

18:14 01.03.2022
Belarusian unit created under Azov territorial defense – Honcharenko

Belarusian unit created under Azov territorial defense – Honcharenko

17:41 01.03.2022
Kuleba calls on FM of Poland, France, Germany to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, provide Ukraine with more weapons, financial, humanitarian support

Kuleba calls on FM of Poland, France, Germany to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, provide Ukraine with more weapons, financial, humanitarian support

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Nearly 836,000 people left Ukraine – UN

Lyashko: there are medicines in Ukraine

Some 2,000 Ukrainian civilians die during seven days of war - Emergency Service

First in 7 days of war Ukrainian units go on offensive advancing to Horlivka – Arestovych

Missile hits building of Kharkiv City Council - dpty head of regional administration

LATEST

Ukraine sends three requests to UN High Commissioner for refugees and ICRC to facilitate 'green corridor'

Russians preparing provocation from Ukraine, several options considered – A. Gerashchenko

IAEA maintains ability to monitor situation at atomic facilities in Ukraine – IAEA general director

Volunteers from 16 countries already going to Ukraine – Kuleba

Naftogaz maintains gas extraction, imports, reliably ensuring supplies for heating season during war – Naftogaz head

Retail chains develop all-Ukrainian map of grocery stores – Minister Leschenko

Martial law may be introduced in Russia on March 4 – Podoliak

Korea plans to take active part in sanctions pressure on Russia – Kuleba

UN General Assembly to adopt historic resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Kuleba

Kyiv sends humanitarian aid to Bucha – Klitschko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD