Facts

16:09 02.03.2022

Martial law may be introduced in Russia on March 4 – Podoliak

1 min read

On March 4, martial law may be introduced in the Russian Federation, adviser to the President's Office head Mykhailo Podoliak believes.

"On March 4, both chambers of the Russian parliament will convene for an emergency extraordinary session. As I understand it, the preventive imposition of martial law in Russia is on the agenda. With a total ban on all rallies, disconnection from the outside world, large-scale food and financial restrictions. The evacuation of those who can afford it is now beginning across the country," he said on Twitter.

Tags: #russia #law #martial
