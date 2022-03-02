Tokayev calls for compromise with Ukraine in phone call with Putin

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has noted the importance of compromise as he discussed the Ukraine situation in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Kazakh presidential press service said.

"While discussing the Ukraine situation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the paramount importance of the achievement of a compromise at the talks," the press service said in a statement published on the presidential website.

The heads of state discussed topical aspects of the economic status of their countries and bilateral trade and economic cooperation, it said.