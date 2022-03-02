Facts

15:44 02.03.2022

Tokayev calls for compromise with Ukraine in phone call with Putin

1 min read

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has noted the importance of compromise as he discussed the Ukraine situation in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Kazakh presidential press service said.

"While discussing the Ukraine situation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the paramount importance of the achievement of a compromise at the talks," the press service said in a statement published on the presidential website.

The heads of state discussed topical aspects of the economic status of their countries and bilateral trade and economic cooperation, it said.

Tags: #putin #kazakhstan #call #tokayev
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:43 01.03.2022
Kuleba calls on all states, intl organizations to join Ukraine in 'de-Putinization of the world'

Kuleba calls on all states, intl organizations to join Ukraine in 'de-Putinization of the world'

17:41 01.03.2022
Kuleba calls on FM of Poland, France, Germany to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, provide Ukraine with more weapons, financial, humanitarian support

Kuleba calls on FM of Poland, France, Germany to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, provide Ukraine with more weapons, financial, humanitarian support

17:26 01.03.2022
Kuleba calls on FMs of Poland, France and Germany to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, provide Ukraine with more weapons, financial and humanitarian assistance

Kuleba calls on FMs of Poland, France and Germany to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, provide Ukraine with more weapons, financial and humanitarian assistance

17:15 01.03.2022
Putin must allow safe corridors to rescue people, deliver aid in Ukraine - Austrian chancellor

Putin must allow safe corridors to rescue people, deliver aid in Ukraine - Austrian chancellor

16:19 01.03.2022
Nausėda calls on Macron to speed up Ukraine's affiliation with EU

Nausėda calls on Macron to speed up Ukraine's affiliation with EU

14:59 01.03.2022
Poroshenko calls on world leaders to come to Kyiv for Ukraine solidarity march

Poroshenko calls on world leaders to come to Kyiv for Ukraine solidarity march

14:45 01.03.2022
Fedorov asks Ukrainian Youtube bloggers to start round-the-clock broadcast in Russian for Russian citizens about Ukraine situation

Fedorov asks Ukrainian Youtube bloggers to start round-the-clock broadcast in Russian for Russian citizens about Ukraine situation

14:35 01.03.2022
Zelensky in European Parliament: We are fighting to become full members of Europe. Prove us you are with us

Zelensky in European Parliament: We are fighting to become full members of Europe. Prove us you are with us

14:26 01.03.2022
Putin, Lukashenko must be held accountable for war crimes in Ukraine – Metsola

Putin, Lukashenko must be held accountable for war crimes in Ukraine – Metsola

13:32 01.03.2022
Ukrainian contact centers make phone calls to Russian citizens, tell about situation in Ukraine - Fedorov

Ukrainian contact centers make phone calls to Russian citizens, tell about situation in Ukraine - Fedorov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Foreign Minister: All Russian banks should be disconnected from SWIFT system

Ukraine sends three requests to UN High Commissioner for refugees and ICRC to facilitate 'green corridor'

Russians preparing provocation from Ukraine, several options considered – A. Gerashchenko

Volunteers from 16 countries already going to Ukraine – Kuleba

Naftogaz maintains gas extraction, imports, reliably ensuring supplies for heating season during war – Naftogaz head

LATEST

In Korosten, four people killed, five injured as result of air strike – media

More than UAH 6 bln transferred to NBU account to support Armed Forces

Foreign Minister: All Russian banks should be disconnected from SWIFT system

Borrell at talks in Moldova will discuss issue of Ukraine, regional security

Ukraine sends three requests to UN High Commissioner for refugees and ICRC to facilitate 'green corridor'

Zelensky thanks PM of Norway for defense support of Ukraine in fight against Russian aggression

Russians preparing provocation from Ukraine, several options considered – A. Gerashchenko

IAEA maintains ability to monitor situation at atomic facilities in Ukraine – IAEA general director

Volunteers from 16 countries already going to Ukraine – Kuleba

Naftogaz maintains gas extraction, imports, reliably ensuring supplies for heating season during war – Naftogaz head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD