Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

The prospects of a high-level summit to address the ongoing war in Ukraine have significantly advanced, with the Kremlin confirming an agreement for a bilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days. This development follows a visit by Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Moscow for talks with Putin.

According to statements from Moscow and Washington, the two sides are now actively preparing for the meeting. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, speaking to Russian state media, said that a bilateral meeting at the highest level was agreed upon "in principle" at the suggestion of the American side. He added that a venue has also been agreed upon, although it will be announced at a later time.

Ushakov's announcement comes on the eve of a White House deadline for Russia to demonstrate progress toward ending the war or face new sanctions.8 Trump had previously expressed growing frustration with the lack of movement from the Russian side in peace negotiations.

Zelensky Coordinates with European Partners

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky has intensified diplomatic efforts, holding a series of phone calls with European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. According to a statement from the President's Office, the leaders discussed the outcomes of Witkoff’s meeting with Putin and agreed on the necessity for Russia to end its "aggressive war."

Zelensky noted that various formats for future leader-level meetings were discussed, including two bilateral and one trilateral format. "Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same bold approach from the Russian side. It is time to end the war," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel. He stressed that a key prerequisite for any meeting is a ceasefire by Russia.

US Positions on Negotiations and Sanctions

During a briefing, President Trump stated there were "very good prospects" for a meeting with Russia. He characterized the discussions with Putin as "very productive" but stopped short of calling them a "breakthrough." Trump also provided casualty figures, stating Russia had lost over 20,000 soldiers and Ukraine around 9,000, but didn’t mention during which period. He called the situation "terrible" and reiterated his desire for a quick resolution.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in an interview with Fox Business, explained that the U.S. now has a clearer understanding of Russia's conditions for ending the war. "Now we will have to compare that with what the Europeans will agree to and what the Ukrainians will be ready for," he said, adding that a meeting between Putin and Zelensky could take place if these positions can be sufficiently aligned. He singled out territorial issues and a ceasefire as crucial elements of any potential deal.

Trump also announced he is considering imposing additional sanctions on countries that continue to do business with Russia, specifically mentioning India and China.

EU Remains Cautious

In Brussels, spokespeople for the European Commission stated that it is "too early to say" whether the EU would participate in a future leaders' meeting, as the format, timing, and logistical details remain undefined. Arianna Podesta, a European Commission spokesperson, confirmed that while EU President Ursula von der Leyen did not participate in recent phone calls, she was kept informed by other European leaders. The EU's position, she stressed, is unchanged: it supports a "fair and lasting peace for Ukraine."