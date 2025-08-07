Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:12 07.08.2025

Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

3 min read
Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

The prospects of a high-level summit to address the ongoing war in Ukraine have significantly advanced, with the Kremlin confirming an agreement for a bilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days. This development follows a visit by Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Moscow for talks with Putin.

According to statements from Moscow and Washington, the two sides are now actively preparing for the meeting. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, speaking to Russian state media, said that a bilateral meeting at the highest level was agreed upon "in principle" at the suggestion of the American side. He added that a venue has also been agreed upon, although it will be announced at a later time.

Ushakov's announcement comes on the eve of a White House deadline for Russia to demonstrate progress toward ending the war or face new sanctions.8 Trump had previously expressed growing frustration with the lack of movement from the Russian side in peace negotiations.

Zelensky Coordinates with European Partners

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky has intensified diplomatic efforts, holding a series of phone calls with European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. According to a statement from the President's Office, the leaders discussed the outcomes of Witkoff’s meeting with Putin and agreed on the necessity for Russia to end its "aggressive war."

Zelensky noted that various formats for future leader-level meetings were discussed, including two bilateral and one trilateral format. "Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same bold approach from the Russian side. It is time to end the war," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel. He stressed that a key prerequisite for any meeting is a ceasefire by Russia.

US Positions on Negotiations and Sanctions

During a briefing, President Trump stated there were "very good prospects" for a meeting with Russia. He characterized the discussions with Putin as "very productive" but stopped short of calling them a "breakthrough." Trump also provided casualty figures, stating Russia had lost over 20,000 soldiers and Ukraine around 9,000, but didn’t mention during which period. He called the situation "terrible" and reiterated his desire for a quick resolution.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in an interview with Fox Business, explained that the U.S. now has a clearer understanding of Russia's conditions for ending the war. "Now we will have to compare that with what the Europeans will agree to and what the Ukrainians will be ready for," he said, adding that a meeting between Putin and Zelensky could take place if these positions can be sufficiently aligned. He singled out territorial issues and a ceasefire as crucial elements of any potential deal.

Trump also announced he is considering imposing additional sanctions on countries that continue to do business with Russia, specifically mentioning India and China.

EU Remains Cautious

In Brussels, spokespeople for the European Commission stated that it is "too early to say" whether the EU would participate in a future leaders' meeting, as the format, timing, and logistical details remain undefined. Arianna Podesta, a European Commission spokesperson, confirmed that while EU President Ursula von der Leyen did not participate in recent phone calls, she was kept informed by other European leaders. The EU's position, she stressed, is unchanged: it supports a "fair and lasting peace for Ukraine."

Tags: #putin #zelenskyy #trump

MORE ABOUT

16:40 07.08.2025
President of European Commission discusses with Zelenskyy next steps towards concluding peace agreement, Ukraine's membership in EU

President of European Commission discusses with Zelenskyy next steps towards concluding peace agreement, Ukraine's membership in EU

16:11 07.08.2025
Zelenskyy and Macron agree that work at advisers and leaders’ level should be productive

Zelenskyy and Macron agree that work at advisers and leaders’ level should be productive

14:09 07.08.2025
Merz talks with Zelenskyy, assures support

Merz talks with Zelenskyy, assures support

14:06 07.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses bilateral and trilateral meeting formats at leadership level

Zelenskyy discusses bilateral and trilateral meeting formats at leadership level

11:16 07.08.2025
Moscow announces agreement to hold Trump-Putin meeting in coming days – Russian media

Moscow announces agreement to hold Trump-Putin meeting in coming days – Russian media

10:22 07.08.2025
Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

09:36 07.08.2025
Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

18:59 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump start talking – media

Zelenskyy, Trump start talking – media

18:15 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Syrsky to discuss request to scale unit of 225th separate assault regiment to brigade level

Zelenskyy, Syrsky to discuss request to scale unit of 225th separate assault regiment to brigade level

15:14 06.08.2025
Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

HOT NEWS

President of European Commission discusses with Zelenskyy next steps towards concluding peace agreement, Ukraine's membership in EU

Zelenskyy holds meeting on deep strikes

Zelenskyy discusses bilateral and trilateral meeting formats at leadership level

From Sept 1 military recruiters required to wear bodycams

Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

LATEST

Russia's use of Zaporizhia NPP to cover shelling of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure is an act of nuclear terrorism - Ukrainian MFA

MFA on anniversary of ‘five-day war’: Russia must withdraw its troops from Georgia's territory, revoke its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia

Zelenskyy's adviser denies Onet's info regarding ceasefire proposals

Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate residents of Korabel district in Kherson

Zelenskyy holds meeting on deep strikes

Too early to discuss EU role in US-Russia-Ukraine talks amid uncertainty – EC

GUR drones successfully destroy targets in Crimea

Klitschko delivers 900 UAVs to Kyiv Armed Forces from community donations

Man who opened fire at McDonald's shoots himself, hospitalized – sources

From Sept 1 military recruiters required to wear bodycams

AD
AD