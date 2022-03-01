It is safest of all indoors behind two blank walls, bathroom - Counter Disinformation Center

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) informs about the safest places in your home!

In particular, such a place is a part of the housing behind two blank walls (the first takes the blow, the second blocks the debris), as well as a room without windows (a bathroom if there is no gas equipment in it).

The Center notes that it is also necessary to remove from the hinges, put on the floor and cover the doors with glass inserts with a blanket, as well as tightly close the windows (do not even leave them for ventilation) and seal them with foil.