Reznikov refutes possible disinfo about alleged surrender of county's military-political leadership

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov warned of impending disinformation about the alleged surrender of the country's military-political leadership.

"According to reports, the Russian invaders are preparing to launch a large-scale information and psychological operation in the near future. Its goal is to break the resistance of Ukrainians and the Ukrainian army with the help of lies. First they plan to arrange communication interruptions. After that, fake messages will be massively thrown in that the Ukrainian military-political leadership allegedly agreed to surrender," Reznikov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, allegedly signed "documents" as well as edited videos will be distributed to confirm disinformation materials.

"This is a lie. They won't wait! There will be no surrender! Only victory. Warn everyone you can. Many who expected to take Kyiv in two-three days are already in hell. We hold our weapons tightly! We continue to resist! Glory to Ukraine!" Reznikov stressed.