PMs of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia urges leadership of Twitter, Google, YouTube, Facebook to block Russian propaganda channels – Tkachenko

The Prime Ministers of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Estonia have sent a public appeal to the leadership of Twitter, Google, YouTube and Facebook to block Russian propaganda channels, Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko said.

"Colleagues from abroad responded to my request. I am very grateful for that! Support at such a difficult moment for Ukraine is extremely important. The Prime Ministers of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Estonia sent a public appeal to the leadership of Twitter, Google, YouTube and Facebook to block Russian propaganda channels. People should know reliable information and not fall for the manipulations of the aggressor country. This is a forced measure, this is the safety of people," Tkachenko said on the Telegram channel and published a photo of the relevant statement.

In particular, among the requests to the platforms: to close accounts that justify, deny or glorify war and war crimes; close the accounts of public agencies of Russia and Belarus, the leadership of the country and persons close to them; close the accounts of state-controlled media in Russia; prohibit propaganda channels from using Russian and Belarusian state media on their platforms to circumvent international restrictions.

"We will wait for the response of the services," Tkachenko said.